Troy Deeney hat-trick in vain as Notts County march on

League Two leaders Notts County were able to overcome a Troy Deeney hat-trick to preserve their unbeaten home record, edging a seven-goal thriller 4-3 against Forest Green.

Dan Crowley and Macaulay Langstaff had given the hosts a two-goal advantage at the break, but Deeney’s five-minute brace reduced the arrears.

John Bostock and David McGoldrick were on hand to rescue the hosts with two quickfire goals despite Deeney scoring from the penalty spot late on.

County’s early dominance prevailed as Crowley was able to glance Jodi Jones’ cross in off the post, before Langstaff rounded off a fine attacking move inside the area.

The visitors pulled a goal back as Deeney was able to turn and fire beyond Aidan Stone, doubling his tally with a right-footed effort inside the area.

But two goals in three minutes restored County’s two-goal advantage – Bostock finishing from close range before McGoldrick rounded off a brilliant counter-attack.

Deeney did complete his hat-trick, smashing the ball down the middle from the spot, before almost adding a fourth in stoppage time, seeing a header hit the crossbar.