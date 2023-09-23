Troy Deeney hat-trick in vain as Notts County march on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Troy Deeney hat-trick in vain as Notts County march on

By Press Association
Troy Deeney’s treble was not enough for Forest Green (Tim Markland/PA)
Troy Deeney’s treble was not enough for Forest Green (Tim Markland/PA)

League Two leaders Notts County were able to overcome a Troy Deeney hat-trick to preserve their unbeaten home record, edging a seven-goal thriller 4-3 against Forest Green.

Dan Crowley and Macaulay Langstaff had given the hosts a two-goal advantage at the break, but Deeney’s five-minute brace reduced the arrears.

John Bostock and David McGoldrick were on hand to rescue the hosts with two quickfire goals despite Deeney scoring from the penalty spot late on.

County’s early dominance prevailed as Crowley was able to glance Jodi Jones’ cross in off the post, before Langstaff rounded off a fine attacking move inside the area.

The visitors pulled a goal back as Deeney was able to turn and fire beyond Aidan Stone, doubling his tally with a right-footed effort inside the area.

But two goals in three minutes restored County’s two-goal advantage – Bostock finishing from close range before McGoldrick rounded off a brilliant counter-attack.

Deeney did complete his hat-trick, smashing the ball down the middle from the spot, before almost adding a fourth in stoppage time, seeing a header hit the crossbar.