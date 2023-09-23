Calum Gallagher goal ends Raith Rovers’ unbeaten record

Calum Gallagher’s second half strike gave struggling Airdrie a 1-0 win over Raith Rovers, the visitors’ first defeat of the season in the cinch Championship.

Gallagher’s 73nd-minute effort combined with results elsewhere saw Ian Murray’s men also surrender their lead at the top of the table.

Airdrie were on the front foot throughout with visiting goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski doing well to save from Adam Frizzell before Gallagher headed over the bar.

Sam Stanton had Raith’s two best chances towards the end of the first half, denied by Airdrie goalkeeper Josh Rae before sending a long-range effort against the post.

Dabrowski saved well to deny Murray Aiken in the 70th minute but three minutes later the hosts made the decisive breakthrough when Lewis McGregor squared for Gallagher to slot home.