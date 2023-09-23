Preston’s winning run ended by draw at resolute Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Preston’s winning run ended by draw at resolute Rotherham

By Press Association
Rotherham’s Jordan Hugill scored against his old side (Robbie Stephenson/PA).
Rotherham’s Jordan Hugill scored against his old side (Robbie Stephenson/PA).

Preston’s winning streak came to a halt with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

The visitors had won their last six games to storm to the top of the Championship, but they were held by the Millers, with former North End man Jordan Hugill netting for the home side.

Liam Lindsay ensured Preston left with a point with an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

The first clear-cut chance of the game fell to Preston’s Duane Holmes, who latched on to a clever corner from Alan Browne but saw his goal-bound effort blocked.

After an even opening Preston began to pin Rotherham in their own half and Holmes created a great chance for Milutin Osmajic, but the big striker’s header was clawed out by a strong save from Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham took the lead against the run of play after 35 minutes thanks to Hugill’s sensational solo strike.

He held off a challenge strongly and then drove into space before curling an effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Lindsay almost replied straight away, but Tyler Blackett was wise to his flicked header and managed to stop it from crossing the line.

Browne came close with a guided header from Robbie Brady’s corner but it drifted just wide of a post.

Preston’s set-pieces were causing real problems for the Millers and they were made to pay after 45 minutes, with Brady’s whipped delivery powered home by Lindsay.

Rotherham were forced into a change for the second half, Cameron Humphreys having picked up an injury, and, with no recognised central defenders on the bench, Cohen Bramall had to fill in.

Holmes led the first serious attack of the second period but fired over from distance.

Preston were not creating the chances boss Ryan Lowe would have wanted so he made a triple change for the final 20 minutes.

They threatened through Ryan Ledson, who took aim from the edge of the box but saw low effort palmed out by Johansson, with the rebound from Osmajic blocked.

One of the Preston changes, Liam Millar, was proving lively and his neat footwork opened up a shooting chance, but he fired well over the top.

Preston were inches away from grabbing a late winner when Brad Potts’ cross from the right was turned against his own post by a despairing dive from Blackett.

Rotherham resolutely saw out four minutes of added on time, which included a penalty shout following a challenge on Millar, to secure a share of the spoils.