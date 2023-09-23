Barnsley continue fine away run with win at Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barnsley continue fine away run with win at Northampton

By Press Association
Devante Cole scored as Barnsley beat Northampton (Tim Goode/PA)
Devante Cole scored as Barnsley beat Northampton (Tim Goode/PA)

Barnsley made it three away wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Northampton.

The Tykes hit the front after just four minutes at Sixfields when goalkeeper Lee Burge miscued a clearance straight to Callum Styles, who took advantage with a brilliant first-time volley.

Liam Roberts saved well from Jon Guthrie’s header as Northampton sought a quick response and the Barnsley goalkeeper also kept out Mitch Pinnock’s well-struck volley.

The home side had reacted well to the early setback and applied pressure with a string of corners and set-pieces but they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Northampton’s frustration continued in the second half and, as they became increasingly desperate, Barnsley threatened a second goal on the break with Styles missing a good chance and Burge saving superbly from Devante Cole’s header.

Cole was not to be denied two minutes from time, though, when he ran the length of the pitch to score Barnsley’s second and secure all three points, with Louis Appere’s stoppage-time struck nothing more than a consolation.