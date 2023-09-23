Barnsley continue fine away run with win at Northampton

Barnsley made it three away wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Northampton.

The Tykes hit the front after just four minutes at Sixfields when goalkeeper Lee Burge miscued a clearance straight to Callum Styles, who took advantage with a brilliant first-time volley.

Liam Roberts saved well from Jon Guthrie’s header as Northampton sought a quick response and the Barnsley goalkeeper also kept out Mitch Pinnock’s well-struck volley.

The home side had reacted well to the early setback and applied pressure with a string of corners and set-pieces but they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Northampton’s frustration continued in the second half and, as they became increasingly desperate, Barnsley threatened a second goal on the break with Styles missing a good chance and Burge saving superbly from Devante Cole’s header.

Cole was not to be denied two minutes from time, though, when he ran the length of the pitch to score Barnsley’s second and secure all three points, with Louis Appere’s stoppage-time struck nothing more than a consolation.