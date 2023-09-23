Bolton battle to earn point against Peterborough By Press Association September 23 2023, 5.13pm Share Bolton battle to earn point against Peterborough Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6183152/bolton-battle-to-earn-point-against-peterborough/ Copy Link Bolton Wanderers’ Victor Adeboyejo (Barrington Coombs/PA) Victor Adeboyejo scored as 10-man Bolton battled to a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Peterborough. Gethin Jones was dismissed for Wanderers just before half-time and Posh went on to hit the woodwork three times in the second half. In a flurry of action at the end of the first half, Jonson Clarke-Harris headed home Harrison Burrows’ superb cross to give Darren Ferguson’s side a 42nd-minute lead. But Adeboyejo bagged his fifth goal of the campaign three minutes later after Nicholas Bilokapic only parried Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross into the striker’s path. Then, in first-half stoppage time, Jones, deputising as skipper for the injured Ricardo Santos, was dismissed by referee Ross Joyce for his challenge on Ricky-Jade Jones. Peterborough, who had 25 shots, dominated the second half with Burrows twice striking the woodwork – as did Bolton defender Jack Iredale from Posh wing-back Peter Kioso’s cross.