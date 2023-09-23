Burton and Fleetwood share spoils in uninspiring draw

Burton and Fleetwood ground out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Pirelli Stadium in a game high on effort but lacking in quality.

Joe Powell and Junior Quitirna scored the goals that were the only real highlights in a game between two sides who have both had difficult starts to their League One campaigns. The point for Albion at least enabled them to climb out of the bottom four courtesy of results elsewhere.

Jack Marriott tested Max Crocombe in the Burton goal inside the first 30 seconds but it was Albion who went in front on 17 minutes. Powell’s penalty – awarded when Ben Heneghan, on his Fleetwood debut, brought down Mark Helm – was saved by Jay Lynch but he fired in the rebound.

Fleetwood hit back two minutes later with a goal of quality when Quitirna turned and beat Crocombe with a curling and dipping effort into the far corner.

Albion had strong shouts for another penalty just before half-time when Mustapha Carayol wend down amidst a scramble in the box but referee Ollie Yates waved it away.

Both sides struggled to create anything to really threaten a winner in a frustrating second half.