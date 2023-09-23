Wrexham hammered by Stockport as Isaac Olaofe nets hat-trick

Isaac Olaofe netted his first English Football League hat-trick as Stockport enjoyed a thumping 5-0 victory over Wrexham.

Louie Barry scored for the sixth consecutive league game and Paddy Madden was also on target as County secured a third-straight win.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists condemned the Welsh side to a first away defeat of the season, and a first loss since the opening day.

Stockport scored three times in a dream 11-minute spell in the first half at a sold-out Edgeley Park.

Olaofe notched first, sliding in to convert Will Collar’s low cross.

Minutes later Olaofe headed against a post, before the County striker added a second on the half-hour mark.

He profited following a defensive howler by Ben Tozer as he smashed home past Mark Howard.

Aston Villa loanee Barry then went on a mazy run before slotting home and turned provider as Olaofe completed his treble soon after the restart with a diving header.

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee struck the crossbar late on, before Stockport substitute Madden wrapped up a memorable win with a 90th-minute close-range finish.