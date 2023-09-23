Josh Hawkes brace helps Tranmere to first win under Nigel Adkins over Accrington

Nigel Adkins got his first win in interim charge of Tranmere with a 2-0 victory against 10-men Accrington.

Josh Hawkes’s penalty gave Tranmere the advantage before Stanley’s Jay Rich-Baghuelou received a straight red card for a poor tackle on the goalscorer, whose second after half-time ensured victory.

Following early pressure, the home side won a penalty after Rosaire Longelo’s 12th-minute handball and Hawkes converted to put Tranmere ahead.

Regan Hendry’s free-kick almost crept in to double Tranmere’s lead as Baghuelou received his marching orders from referee Sam Purkiss three minutes before half-time after a poor challenge on Hawkes.

Hendry volleyed off-target for Tranmere before the break, but Hawkes doubled the advantage not long after half-time with a low shot beyond substitute goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, who replaced injured Toby Savin.

Luke McGee parried Tommy Leigh’s curling effort as Stanley sought a comeback, while McIntyre showed good reflexes to divert Hawkes’s drive over and deny him his hat-trick.

McGee stopped Stanley substitute Jack Nolan before McIntyre tipped over Tom Davies’ flick as full-time approached.