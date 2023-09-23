Ali Al-Hamadi on target as AFC Wimbledon ease past 10-man Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ali Al-Hamadi on target as AFC Wimbledon ease past 10-man Walsall

By Press Association
Ali Al-Hamadi wrapped up the scoring for AFC WImbledon (Rhianna Chadwock/PA)
Ali Al-Hamadi wrapped up the scoring for AFC WImbledon (Rhianna Chadwock/PA)

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Jack Currie and Ali Al-Hamadi all scored their first goals of the season as AFC Wimbledon won 3-1 at 10-man Walsall.

The visitors led inside six minutes as Stockport loanee Lemonheigh-Evans, making his first Dons start, rifled in a fierce 20-yard strike that Walsall keeper Owen Evans got a hand to but could not keep out.

Walsall almost levelled after 36 minutes but Isaac Hutchinson’s 25-yard free-kick struck the bar.

And they were a man down seconds later as Taylor Allen was sent off for catching Omar Bugiel’s leg with his studs.

Wimbledon wasted a golden chance 11 minutes after the break when Ryan Stirk handled Lemonheigh-Evans’ pull-back but home keeper Evans saved Armani Little’s tame penalty.

And the 10-man Saddlers equalised in the 58th minute as Draper smartly controlled Hutchinson’s cross before swivelling to fire into the bottom corner.

Parity lasted just three minutes before Al-Hamadi teed up Currie just inside the box to fire home via a slight deflection.

Al-Hamadi then made the points safe seven minutes from time, cutting inside to find the bottom corner from 18 yards.