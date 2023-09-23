Solihull Moors held by Bromley By Press Association September 23 2023, 5.23pm Share Solihull Moors held by Bromley Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6183197/solihull-moors-held-by-bromley/ Copy Link Solihull and Bromley drew 1-1 (Mike Egerton/PA) Solihull Moors lost ground on National League leaders Chesterfield after a 1-1 draw at home to Bromley. Bromley goalkeeper Grant Smith made a good save early on to deny Josh Kelly’s low strike. Bromley then took the lead when Kido Taylor-Hart found Ben Krauhaus, who fired home in the 47th minute. Kade Craig levelled for Solihull 11 minutes later, tucking the ball into the bottom-left corner, but a point left Moors five behind Chesterfield, who beat Wealdstone.