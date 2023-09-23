Sutton end seven-match losing run with draw against MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sutton end seven-match losing run with draw against MK Dons

By Press Association
Alex Gilbey earned a point for MK Dons at Sutton (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sutton ended a run of seven consecutive sky Bet League Two defeats with a 1-1 draw with MK Dons.

It was a fourth game without a win for the Dons as they were forced to come from behind to earn a point at Gander Green Lane.

Omar Sowunmi saw his powerful header cancelled out by Alex Gilbey in the second half.

The visitors went closest in the first half-hour when Dean Bouzanis did well to keep out Anthony Stewart’s volley.

Matt Gray’s side opened the scoring in the 37th minute as Sowunmi got on the end of Christian N’Guessan’s corner.

The visitors almost had an instant leveller when Jack Payne’s low shot his the post. Gilbey’s 20-yard daisy-cutter beat Bouzanis to restore parity.

Craig MacGillivray produced two good saves to ensure the scores remained level as he frustrated Omari Patrick.

Mo Eisa nodded wide of the target before MacGillivray produced another fine save, this time to keep out Sutton midfielder Craig Eastmond.

Gilbey could have nicked it late on, but he missed at the far post from Eisa’s cross.