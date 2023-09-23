Connor Ripley penalty save denies Cambridge comeback win against Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Ripley penalty save denies Cambridge comeback win against Port Vale

By Press Association
Fejiri Okenabirhie scored a Cambridge equaliser but missed a penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Goalkeeper Connor Ripley was the Port Vale hero as he saved a late penalty from Fejiri Okenabirhie to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Cambridge.

Ripley dived to his right to block Okenabirhie’s weak 90th-minute spot-kick, awarded after Jack Lankester had been fouled by Nathan Smith.

Okenabirhie had come off the bench to equalise for the U’s, who trailed to Ben Garrity’s first-half strike.

Garrity opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a neat finish after a fine through ball from Ethan Chislett.

Cambridge’s Sullay Kaikai was then denied by Ripley, who tipped away his header from Danny Andrew’s cross in the 30th minute.

After the interval Andrew hit a post for the home side before Okenabirhie joined the action and headed in the equaliser from fellow substitute John-Kymani Gordon’s cross in the 66th minute.

The striker then had the chance to make himself the hero, but he was foiled by Ripley as the game ended level.