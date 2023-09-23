Five-star Stockport stun Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-star Stockport stun Wrexham

By Press Association
Stockport’s Isaac Olaofe hit a hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Wrexham. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Stockport’s Isaac Olaofe hit a hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Wrexham. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Isaac Olaofe notched his first Football League hat-trick as Stockport enjoyed a thumping 5-0 victory against Wrexham.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists condemned the Welshmen to a first away defeat of the season, and a first loss since the opening day.

Stockport scored three times in a dream 11-minute spell in the first half at a sold-out Edgeley Park.

Olaofe notched first, sliding in to convert Will Collar’s low cross in the 21st minute.

Minutes later Olaofe headed against a post before the County striker added a second on the half-hour mark.

He profited following a defensive howler by Ben Tozer as he smashed home past Mark Howard.

Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry then went on a mazy run before slotting home his sixth goal in his last six league games.

Olaofe completed his treble five minutes into the second half when he dived in to head home from Barry’s deflected cross.

Wrexham’s Elliot Lee struck the crossbar late on, before Stockport sub Paddy Madden wrapped up a memorable third straight win with a 90th-minute close-range finish.