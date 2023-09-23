Danilo Orsi returns to haunt Grimsby with Crawley’s winner in five-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danilo Orsi returns to haunt Grimsby with Crawley’s winner in five-goal thriller

By Press Association
Harrogate Town�s Danilo Orsi-Dadomo celebrates scoring their side’s sixth goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet League Two match at EnviroVent Stadium, Harrogate. Picture date: Saturday October 9, 2021.
Crawley fought back from two goals behind to beat Grimsby 3-2, with a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Danilo Orsi against his former club proving decisive.

A frantic 12-minute spell in the first half at Blundell Park set the tone as goals from Gavan Holohan and Abo Eisa put the hosts in control, only for Liam Kelly and Ronan Darcy to reply immediately for Crawley.

Orsi then settled the Sky Bet League Two contest in the sixth minute of added time, lifting Crawley to fourth in the table.

Holohan grabbed the opening goal on 23 minutes as he reacted quickest after Eisa struck the post with a misguided cross.

Eisa made it 2-0 when he cut inside from the left-hand side and finished neatly for his fifth goal in eight games this season.

However, by the 35th minute, Crawley were back on level terms after two quickfire goals from Kelly – who sent a stunner into the top corner from 25 yards – and Darcy on the angle from 12 yards.

Adam Campbell and Darcy passed up chances for Crawley in the second half, before Orsi swept into the net late on to win it for the visitors.