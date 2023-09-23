Regan Poole header earns leaders Portsmouth come-from-behind win over Lincoln

Regan Poole nodded the winner against his former club Lincoln to give Portsmouth a 2-1 victory and keep them top of League One.

Centre-back Poole only scored four goals in 130 appearances during his two-and-a-half years at the LNER Stadium, but he completed Pompey’s comeback with a fine header.

The Imps took the lead in the fifth minute in freak circumstances as Conor Shaughnessy hit the ball into Hakeeb Adelakun’s standing foot and it looped into the goal. It was the striker’s first goal on his first league start of the season.

But Portsmouth were level within three minutes as Abu Kamara collected a poor defensive header from Lasse Sorensen and passed to Alex Robertson, who laid the ball on to Paddy Lane to finish.

Poole met Jack Sparkes’ perfect cross to put Pompey ahead in first-half stoppage time to score for the second home match running.

Paudie O’Connor almost stole a point for Lincoln at the death, but Will Norris pulled off a point-blank save as Pompey remained unbeaten in the league this season.