Marcus Dinanga double inspires Gateshead to victory over Maidenhead

Marcus Dinanga continued his prolific start to the season with two goals as high-flying Gateshead defeated Maidenhead 3-0.

Dinanga made it nine goals in 11 National League games this term with his match-winning brace as Gateshead climbed up to fourth spot.

Maidenhead, who have now lost four on the trot, almost took an early lead through Tobi Sho-Silva, who was denied when clean through by Archie Mair, but it was Gateshead who took control after that.

Greg Olley drew a brilliant save out of visiting keeper Craig Ross in the 25th minute and Stephen Wearne saw his curling effort rattle a post just before half-time as the hosts searched for the opener.

That finally arrived in the 68th minute when Dinanga got on the end of Wearne’s cross to head home via the crossbar.

Dinanga then ensured the points would be staying up north with 10 minutes remaining when he slotted home from inside the box.

The 25-year-old forward was almost celebrating his hat-trick in stoppage time, seeing a header ruled out for offside before then being denied by Ross.

However, Gateshead did manage to add a third as Ed Francis pounced on the rebound following that late Ross save to complete the scoring.