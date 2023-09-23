Massimo Luongo nets winner as Ipswich beat Blackburn in seven-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massimo Luongo nets winner as Ipswich beat Blackburn in seven-goal thriller

By Press Association
Ipswich’s Massimo Luongo celebrates scoring the winner against Blackburn (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Ipswich’s Massimo Luongo celebrates scoring the winner against Blackburn (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo struck a late winner as Ipswich recorded a 4-3 victory over Blackburn in a pulsating game at Portman Road.

The result elevated Town to second place and they have now won 19 of their last 22 matches in league football, amassing a total of 59 points in the process.

Goals from Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst put Town in control in the first half after Arnor Sigurdsson equalised.

An own goal from Clarke cut the deficit before Sammie Szmodics levelled but Luongo’s effort made it seven wins from eight league games this season for Town.

Clarke smashed a shot into the top corner in the fourth minute to open the scoring for Ipswich.

Referee Keith Stroud then turned down a penalty appeal for Rovers when Harry Leonard fell in the area following a challenge from Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

The visitors hit back when Sigurdsson played a neat one-two with Lewis Travis and slipped the ball past Hladky in the ninth minute.

Ipswich restored their lead in the 18th minute as Broadhead picked up the ball from just outside the penalty area and rifled a shot past Aynsley Pears.

Hirst put the Tractor Boys further ahead seven minutes later when Cameron Burgess played a pin-point ball for the striker to race through to toe-poke the ball past the on-rushing Pears.

In the final moments of the half, Broadhead struck the base of the post with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Hladky spread himself to deny Rovers substitute Andrew Moran but Rovers pulled a goal back when Clarke diverted the ball into his own net under pressure from Leonard.

Hladky came to Town’s rescue when he palmed away a header from Leonard but he was helpless when Szmodics scored the equalising goal for Blackburn in the 65th minute when he beat Burgess on the edge of the box to fire the ball into the back of the net.

However, Ipswich grabbed the winner in the 79th minute when Luongo bought the ball down on his chest to volley home and send the majority of the 28,792 crowd into sheer delight.