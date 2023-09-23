Chris Mochrie gives Dundee United late victory at 10-man Inverness

Substitute Chris Mochrie struck a stoppage-time winner to give 10-man Dundee United a 1-0 victory at Inverness and send them top of the cinch Championship.

The hosts created an early chance when Charlie Gilmour headed over from a corner in the 10th minute and threatened again towards the end of the first half when Nathan Shaw cut in from the right and his shot was palmed away by Terrors’ keeper Jack Walton.

The visitors, unbeaten so far this season in league, almost broke the deadlock before the break when Archie Meekison’s 20-yard shot came back off the post.

With 20 minutes left, Terrors midfielder Jordan Tillson – who had not long come on – was sent off after collecting two quick yellow cards.

Kai Fotheringham tested Mark Ridgers again with a low strike, with Caley substitute Austin Samuels shooting wide at the other end before Mochrie slotted in a stoppage-time winner after the ball came back off the crossbar.