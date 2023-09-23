Luke Williams relieved after ‘dreadful’ Notts County edge thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Williams relieved after ‘dreadful’ Notts County edge thriller

By Press Association
Notts County manager Luke Williams. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Notts County manager Luke Williams. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams branded his side’s performance “dreadful” despite edging a seven-goal thriller 4-3 against Forest Green and returning to the top of League Two.

Goals from Dan Crowley and Macaulay Langstaff had given the Magpies a two-goal advantage at the break, only for Troy Deeney to score two quickfire goals to draw the game level midway through the second half.

However, John Bostock and David McGoldrick were on hand to restore the hosts’ two-goal advantage and they held on despite Deeney completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot late on.

Williams said: “I didn’t enjoy it all, not one bit.

“Forest Green are very good, and when you are two goals in front midway through the game, it does not matter if they are very good for the level, you need to be able to control the game better.

“Instead, it was dreadful – I don’t feel so great about it.

“So often is the case, the players are incredible because of many different things. Today, they didn’t play football in exactly the way we would like as a group, and for a period of the game they didn’t show the characteristics that have made them a good group – but then they remembered.

“Yes, it still wasn’t pretty at any point in the second half I don’t think, but Forest Green are going to go up the table for sure because they are excellent – but at 2-0 up, you should make the game calmer.”

Forest Green manager David Horseman was delighted with striker Deeney after taking his tally for the season to four – insisting the veteran striker is desperate to succeed at The New Lawn.

“What has been interesting as the weeks have gone on is that he has got stronger physically, a lot fitter, his pressing was good today and the quality in the box it goes with a Premier League player and the way he looks after the ball and flicks headers on,” said Horseman.

“But he is so desperate to win and do well for the team – he’s a brilliant player for us but more importantly a brilliant person.

“I am delighted he has got his hat-trick and hopefully there will be a lot more to come from him.”

Having seen his side come from two goals down to draw level, Horseman believes that his side must gain confidence from the performance to move up the table.

“I just think today could have gone one or two ways,” he added.

“We are only going to get stronger – we need to because the table does not lie, we have drawn one and won two out of nine games, it is nowhere near the level we should be at.”