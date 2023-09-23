Hamilton maintain unbeaten start to season with victory at Queen of the South

Jackson Longridge’s strike saw Hamilton come from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Queen of the South in cinch League One.

Harry Cochrane cancelled out Euan Henderson’s opener for Hamilton before Longridge struck with six minutes of normal time to go for the Accies to remain unbeaten this season.

Kane Hester struck in the 74th minute to help Montrose beat Stirling 1-0, earning their third straight league win to move up to third.

Annan and Alloa were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw after Aidan Smith levelled from Conor Sammon’s opener, while strugglers Edinburgh City earned their first point of the season after drawing 2-2 with Cove Rangers.

Rumarn Burrell put Cove ahead just eight minutes in but Danny Handling soon levelled 10 minutes later before Ryan Shanley put City ahead. They were nearly on their way to sealing three points before Jack Wilkie headed into his own net in the 90th minute.

Stenhousemuir are top of the Scottish League Two table after beating Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0.

Edin Lynch’s second-half header was enough to seal victory and the Warriors sit one point ahead of Peterhead, who beat Dumbarton 1-0.

They needed Hamish Ritchie’s 85th-minute strike to earn three points and Dumbarton finished the game with 10 men after Finlay Gray was shown a second yellow card.

Two first-half goals from Ryan Paterson and Josh Skelly handed Forfar their first league win of the season after beating Stranraer 2-0, while bottom-of-the-table Clyde also claimed their first victory with a 2-1 win against Elgin.

Martin Rennie and Alex King both scored within five minutes of each other for Clyde to go in front before Erik Sula’s own goal pulled one back for the visitors. Elgin missed the chance to equalise when Russell Dingwall missed from the penalty spot.

Rhys Armstrong and Blair Henderson’s goals were cancelled out by Scott Shepherd and Nathan Austin as East Fife earned a point against the Spartans in a 2-2 draw.