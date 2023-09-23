Mansfield still undefeated after beating Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield still undefeated after beating Barrow

By Press Association
Ollie Clarke scored Mansfield’s winner against Barrow. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield remain the only EFL side unbeaten in all competitions after a hard-earned 1-0 home win over Barrow.

They had to be patient until Ollie Clarke finally netted after 72 minutes and the visitors’ hopes of a fightback were rocked by a red card for Junior Tiensia 12 minutes later.

Barrow had won their last three games at Mansfield and, despite Stags controlling more of the possession, it was the Bluebirds who created the better chances in the first half.

Emile Acquah wasted the best chance of the half as Gotts pulled back a low pass only to see his team-mate blaze over from eight yards.

Rory Feely might have done better just before the hour as he sent a free header over from Dean Campbell’s corner.

Mansfield went close two minutes later as Will Swan’s powerful finish deflected just over.

But Stags were ahead with their first shot on target as Swan burst down the left and pulled back a low ball for Clarke to bury low from 20 yards inside the left post.

Barrow then lost Tiensia after he lunged in on Aaron Lewis and was shown a straight red card.