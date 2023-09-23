Rochdale leave it late to stage remarkable turnaround and beat Dorking

Ian Henderson struck a stoppage-time winner as Rochdale produced a dramatic fightback to beat 10-man Dorking 2-1 in the National League.

Recent signing Tom Blair scored his first goal for the club to seemingly put Dorking on the way to a third successive victory, breaking the deadlock just prior to the hour mark after turning his man before drilling home at the near post.

Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male made several fine saves to keep Rochdale at bay but the visitors levelled a minute from time when captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell lashed home the loose ball from 12 yards.

The home side then had Dan Pybus sent off for a second yellow card before 38-year-old Henderson pounced to divert in Jimmy Keohane’s cross.