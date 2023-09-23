Michael Appleton hopes Charlton’s win over Wycombe ‘breeds confidence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Appleton hopes Charlton’s win over Wycombe ‘breeds confidence’

By Press Association
Michael Appleton was relieved to get off the mark as Charlton boss (David Davies/PA)
Michael Appleton was relieved to get off the mark as Charlton boss (David Davies/PA)

Michael Appleton described his first victory as Charlton head coach as “huge” after they beat in-form Wycombe 3-1 at The Valley.

All three of the Addicks’ victories this season have been in SE7 and Appleton was brought in to make sure they do not let a third successive League One campaign fizzle away to a mid-table finish.

The victory over the Chairboys – with Miles Leaburn, Slobodan Tedic and Corey Blackett-Taylor all scoring – moves them up to 16th but only six points behind Barnsley and Exeter, in fifth and sixth respectively.

“You want to get that first win as early as you possibly can,” said Appleton, who replaced Dean Holden earlier this month. “It’s almost like a striker joining a club and getting off the mark.

“Against a side like Wycombe it is even bigger, because they are on such great form.

“They have got players in that dressing room who are used to being around that top six every single year for the last half a decade or more.

“So for the players to weather the storm like they did in that early part of the second half and come through it is hopefully going to breed confidence.”

Blackett-Taylor is out of contract next summer and Charlton technical director Andy Scott confirmed recently that bids were rejected in the summer transfer window.

Asked if the winger’s livewire displays could also be a negative in terms of attracting more interest, Appleton said: “I’m very much here and now – I want him to play like that every week and score goals every week.

“If he goes on to bigger and better things then so be it. All I would say is we have to make sure, and I knew we will, that if that ever did happen we have got someone who can just slide in.”

Wycombe had levelled the contest through a superb volley by West Ham loanee Freddie Potts but saw their five-match unbeaten league run – in which they had taken 13 points – come to an end.

Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield said: “We were the ones in the ascendency. It looked like there was one team going to go and win the game – unfortunately that wasn’t to be.

“I’m so proud of the way the boys conducted themselves in the second half. I felt we were below par first half and lacked that energy and drive.

“Even before Freddie’s goal that was just a reward for what we were doing.

“We created so many opportunities to go and get the second goal but we were caught by a sucker punch.

“It’s the second time Tedic has done that to us after his goal for Barnsley last year.

“I have to talk about the way we passed the ball, played attacking football and rolled into wide positions to try and get crossing opportunities – it’s a real tough one to take.

“We deserved to get something. We need to not let this affect our belief.”