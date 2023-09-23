Kieran McKenna lauds Ipswich ‘spirit’ after action-packed win over Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran McKenna lauds Ipswich ‘spirit’ after action-packed win over Blackburn

By Press Association
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna praised the “quality” and “spirit” of his team after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Blackburn (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna praised the “quality” and “spirit” of his team after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Blackburn at Portman Road.

A strike from Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo 11 minutes from time helped seal their seventh win in eight Championship games this season.

Goals from Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst put Town in control in the first half after Arnor Sigurdsson equalised.

An own goal from Clarke cut the deficit before Sammie Szmodics levelled but Luongo’s effort fired Town into second place.

McKenna said: “It was obviously a thrilling game. I don’t think many of us will have seen or have been involved in too many open games.

“It was really open at times and we scored four but we could have scored many more goals, they scored three and could have added another one.

“A thrilling game, I think one we need to really enjoy and enjoy in the moment.

“Lots of good things in the performance, lots of things to learn, things to improve but the quality of the players, the spirit, the effort was there for all to see and I think we deserved the three points.

“We have got a real belief in how we play and how we work and our fitness levels and there’s a real belief around to just keep just doing the right things irrespective of the scoreline or the setbacks.

“We have shown a real good capacity to move onto the next moment to try and get back on the ball and try and create chances.”

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted the first half cost his side dearly but they had chances to score further goals in the second period.

He said: “We knew it was going to be tough coming to Ipswich who have an excellent home record and have started extremely well in the Championship.

“Probably our first half cost us the game, we were not quick enough on the ball, not playing quick enough, not moving quick enough.

“I think coming into the second half the guys showed a great mentality, resilience and had a good performance.

“It’s tough scoring three goals away and you don’t get a result but all credit for the boys for the second half and all those traveling fans who were behind the team.

“We probably could have scored six or seven goals as well if you look at the chances. It was an open game for each team but coming here and creating that amount of chances was really positive.

“But I knew it was going to be a tough game and we saw that.”