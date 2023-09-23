He’s got a reputation for saving penalties – Connor Ripley rescues Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
He’s got a reputation for saving penalties – Connor Ripley rescues Port Vale

By Press Association
Connor Ripley rescued a point for Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA)
Connor Ripley rescued a point for Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA)

Port Vale goalkeeper Connor Ripley added to his growing reputation for penalty saves by stopping Fejiri Okenabirhie’s 90th-minute spot-kick to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Cambridge.

Okenabirhie had the chance to win the game for the U’s from 12 yards after Jack Lankester had been fouled in the box by Nathan Smith, but the striker saw his effort blocked by Ripley, who saved five of the six penalties he faced playing for Morecambe last season.

Vale boss Andy Crosby said: “He’s got a reputation for saving penalties, and it’s credit to the work that goes on with the analysts off the pitch, and to the decision Connor has made on it.

He continued: “Overall I think it’s a good point earned away from home. We had good control in the first half and created chances, but the over-riding emotion is that we weren’t clinical enough in either box.

“We had the chances to take the game away from Cambridge.”

The visitors could have hit the front after three minutes, but Ethan Chislett’s shot deflected wide off team-mate James Wilson when the former AFC Wimbledon midfielder looked certain to score.

Chislett was involved when his side took a 20th-minute lead, supplying a precise through ball for Ben Garrity, who buried his effort past Will Mannion.

Sullay Kaikai had a header tipped over by Ripley as Cambridge tried to respond, and in the second half Danny Andrew saw a low effort canon back off the post.

Manager Mark Bonner made a treble substitution in the 62nd minute, and was rewarded four minutes later when two of his replacements combined for the equaliser, with John-Kymani Gordon supplying the cross for Okenabirhie to head in his fourth league goal of the season.

A poor backpass by Liam Bennett presented Gavin Massey with a chance to put Vale back in front soon afterwards, but Mannion stood up well to save his shot.

Then came the late drama, with Ripley making himself the hero.

Cambridge’s Bonner said: “It’s frustrating because it feels like we’ve lost a chance to win the game, but overall I think the point is a fair one. They’ve had chances, but I love the way we played in the second half and the opportunities we created.

“We have to respect and take the point because we didn’t get enough draws last season.”

On Okenabirhie’s penalty, Bonner added: “He’s a brilliant penalty taker, who has been really reliable this season and scored a couple already. I’m sure he’ll take the next one when he’s on the pitch and score it, because it’s a real strength of his. It was a whisker away from a brilliant turnaround but it wasn’t to be.”