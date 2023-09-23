Bolton boss Ian Evatt defends Gethin Jones after red card against Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt defends Gethin Jones after red card against Peterborough

By Press Association
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt (Tim Goode/PA)
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt (Tim Goode/PA)

Ian Evatt defended Gethin Jones after Bolton’s skipper was sent off for a tackle Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson described as “terrible” during the sides’ 1-1 draw.

Victor Adeboyejo quickly cancelled out a 42nd-minute opener by Jonson Clarke-Harris before Gethin Jones slid in on Ricky-Jade Jones in first-half stoppage time.

Trotters manager Evatt was booked by referee Ross Joyce in the heated touchline argument that followed

Peterborough hit the woodwork three times in the second period but Bolton’s 10 men held firm for a “point gained” according to Evatt.

“I think it was a yellow (card),” he said about Gethin Jones’ challenge. “I spoke to the referee post-game and he gave me an honest assessment of what he thought with the red.

“I obviously disagree but at least we had the conversation. The biggest frustration was my yellow card.

“I didn’t swear, I wasn’t aggressive, I wasn’t abusive. I took a step out of my technical area to which I saw their manager leave their technical area.

“Their assistant left his seat and got to the front of the pitch where you are only supposed to have one up.

“Yet in all the melee and chaos I got yellow carded. The answer I got was the fourth official’s focus was on me.

“So, the players did remarkably well to take a point being down to 10 for so long.

“We rode our luck at times but one of my favourite phrases is ‘hard work puts you where good luck finds you’.

“I am glad we got a point but the rest of the game is going to take some debriefing.”

Ferguson saw the first-half flashpoint differently: “It was as clear a red card as you are likely to see,” he said.

“So, I don’t know what the pandemonium was about. It was dangerous and I don’t know why because Ricky wasn’t going anywhere.

“He is lucky because he finds these tackles a lot. One day it is going to prove a bad injury.

“But I don’t know if it was a good thing they got a man sent off. It gave them an easy decision to make and they just sat in.”

Ferguson said he was pleased with his team’s performance but not the result.

“Generally, when you hit the post three times, you expect one of them to go in,” he added.

“We played well in the first half, went toe-to-toe with them, and thought we looked dangerous.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the rub of the green in the second half.”