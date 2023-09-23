Crawley’s character cheers Scott Lindsey as they come from two goals down to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crawley’s character cheers Scott Lindsey as they come from two goals down to win

By Press Association
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey praised his team’s spirit after the win at Grimsby (PA)
Scott Lindsey praised the character shown by his Crawley side as they hit back from 2-0 down to beat Grimsby with a last-gasp winner.

Former Mariners striker Danilo Orsi settled the scores against his former club at Blundell Park deep into added time as Crawley made it three straight victories with this 3-2 success.

A frantic 12-minute spell in the first half set the tone as goals from Gavan Holohan and Abo Eisa put Grimsby in full control, only for Liam Kelly and Ronan Darcy to hit straight back for Crawley.

Orsi swept home the winner in the sixth minute of added time, lifting Crawley to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

Lindsey said: “It was a great three points, and we are pleased with that, but we are always looking at our performance levels.

“We prepared for a team to play against us in an aggressive manner. Grimsby did that with an aggressive press and nothing was different from us doing our preparation.

“Their first goal was offside. For the second we have to do better. We had to make better decisions [after going 2-0 down] and try (to) play through their press better, which we did.

“You can’t go two down at a place like this, but we showed some great character to get back and win the game. That was down to our group and togetherness.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst added: “I don’t think as though we deserved it, but we have to take it on the chin. It can be a cruel game sometimes.

“For long enough both teams were trying to win the game, then it became apparent they were slowing it down as best they could.

“I think Crawley were ready to take a point from the game. For them to get that goal at the end is hard to take, especially with us going 2-0 up.

“For us to be pegged back to 2-2 so quickly was very frustrating, but then both sides had spells and chances. I thought we had the better of it.

“We had another good chance at the end and missing that summed it up.”

Holohan grabbed the opening goal in the 23rd minute as he reacted quickest after Eisa struck the post with a misguided cross.

Eisa made it 2-0 when he cut inside from the left and finished neatly for his fifth goal this season.

However, by the 35th minute, Crawley were back on level terms after two quickfire goals from Kelly – who sent a stunner into the top corner from 25 yards – and Darcy on the angle from 12 yards.

Adam Campbell and Darcy missed chances after the restart before Orsi dramatically snatched three points for Crawley at the end.