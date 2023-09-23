John Mousinho pleased to see Portsmouth setting League One pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

John Mousinho pleased to see Portsmouth setting League One pace

By Press Association
John Mousinho’s Portsmouth side are top of the table (Richard Sellers/PA).
John Mousinho’s Portsmouth side are top of the table (Richard Sellers/PA).

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho is enjoying his side’s early position at the top of the League One table.

Pompey cemented their place at the summit after coming from behind to beat Lincoln 2-1 at Fratton Park.

A Paddy Lane effort and a Reagan Poole header against his old club ensured the hosts maintained their unbeaten start to the season after Hakeeb Adelakun’s opener.

Portsmouth lead the table by a point and Mousinho said: “It is very early in the season, but we would prefer to be here than anywhere else.

“It is a really good thing to have and to hold on to. We look at the league table and enjoy it and we hear the fans singing. We use it as extra motivation.

“I thought it was a professional performance and we controlled the game for large periods.

“The only criticism I have is that we didn’t put the game to bed in the second half, but it would have been very harsh if we hadn’t won the game.

“The noise is always noticeable, so for the crowd to go up after they scored made a massive difference because we know they’re behind us and willing us to win.

“It is a consequence of what the fans have seen here over the last few weeks.”

Striker Colby Bishop’s goals were key for Portsmouth last season, but the scoring burden has been shared around more this term, with a winger and centre-back both netting on this occasion.

“Last season we relied heavily on Colby for his goals and there wasn’t a huge amount beyond that,” said Mousinho.

“The coaching staff have worked with Paddy to get him in behind and score more. It is pleasing to see him do that.

“We need that as Colby isn’t always going to have the opportunities and goals so it is important everyone else chips in.”

Lincoln more than held their own and could have levelled late on but for a stunning Will Norris save and boss Mark Kennedy was full of praise for their performance.

He said: “I thought we were outstanding today. I have been head coach at Lincoln for about 70 games and that is one of the best performances we’ve had. But we’ve come out on the wrong end of the score.

“If we play like that most weeks then we will win loads of games. We were excellent today in multiple areas.”

Adelakun’s freak goal, after the ball was kicked into him, was his first of the season after coming close to leaving in the summer.

Kennedy added: “He’s trained really well.

“He’s been a top pro and I’ve told him from day one that if he comes in and does himself justice, I was genuinely pleased with him.

“I told him in the team talk that he was playing on merit.”