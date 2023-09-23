Ten-man Morecambe hold Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-man Morecambe hold Swindon

By Press Association
Morecambe manager Derek Adams. (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ten-man Morecambe denied Swindon another victory with a late Ethan Walker goal rescuing a 2-2 draw.

The Robins looked set to maintain their excellent start to the season when they went 2-1 ahead on the hour and Morecambe saw Yann Songo’o sent off but Derek Adams’ men never gave up and claimed a well-earned point.

Swindon took the lead in the 12th minute with a well-worked goal after 12 minutes when Jake Young’s cross found the unmarked Dan Kemp, who headed home from six yards out.

The Shrimps should have levelled a minute later. Tom Bloxham’s shot was parried by Murphy Mahoney and Songo’o could only hit the rebound against the post from close range.

Swindon then missed a great chance to double their advantage on the half hour when Young had a free header in the six-yard box but could only direct his effort straight at Stuart Moore.

He was made to pay when Morecambe levelled seconds later as Tom Bloxham crossed to the far post for Jake Taylor to head past Mahoney at full stretch.

Swindon took the lead again after 57 minutes when Austin sent Moore the wrong way from the spot after Songo’o had brought down last man Kemp and saw red.

Swindon pressed for a third but it was Morecambe who hit the target 10 minutes from time when Donald Love threaded a ball through to substitute Walker who slid the ball under Mahoney.