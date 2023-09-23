Neill Collins hails Barnsley reaction after beating Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins hails Barnsley reaction after beating Northampton

By Press Association
Neill Collins was pleased with Barnsley’s display in the win at Northampton (Dave Howarth/PA)
Barnsley boss Neill Collins was thrilled with his side’s response after they bounced back to winning ways by beating Northampton 2-1 at Sixfields.

Defeated by Portsmouth in midweek, the Tykes were ahead after just four minutes thanks to a brilliant volley by Callum Styles.

There was little between the teams for most of the game but Devante Cole’s ninth goal of the season two minutes from time confirmed victory for Barnsley, with Louis Appere’s stoppage-time strike nothing more than a consolation.

Collins said: “We got the early goal but there were some difficult moments in the first half and they had a lot of set-pieces.

“But I thought we defended really well as a team and controlled the second half. It was only in the last five minutes when we down to 10 men due to Kacper Lopata’s injury when they really put us under pressure.

“For most of game we were really good and we saw through the toughest parts of the game and then we looked like we would go on and score a second and third goal.

“To put in a good team performance like that and get a positive result is a good response from the other night. The only disappointment was not getting a clean sheet because I thought we deserved one.

“The first goal was a bit of quality. You wouldn’t expect anyone to score from there but as soon as Callum hit it I thought it had a chance of going in.

“It’s another great goal by Devante for the second. He was so unfortunate with the one that hit the bar but he doesn’t miss those.”

Northampton have now lost three games in a row and have seven points from their opening eight games.

“You can’t be giving away goals like we did,” admitted manager Jon Brady. “There’s no excuses for that.

“Any slight mistake we’re making at this level at the moment we’re bring ruthlessly punished and that was the case today.

“I don’t know what it looked like to other people but I felt we dominated the game against a team who were playing in the play-off final a few months ago.

“I went up and watched them against Portsmouth on Tuesday and it was such a high-level game.

“I felt the aggressiveness in both boxes was the difference.

“We put loads of crosses into the box in the first half but there was no-one getting across and I said that to the group. We had worked on it but there wasn’t that aggressiveness to arrive between the posts.

“You look at the quality they have on the bench, it’s unbelievable, but we were the team that was taking the game to them.”