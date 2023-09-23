Nick Montgomery credits Hibernian fans after winning start at Easter Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nick Montgomery credits Hibernian fans after winning start at Easter Road

By Press Association
Nick Montgomery made a winning start at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nick Montgomery made a winning start at Easter Road (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery was thrilled to get off to a winning start in his home dugout debut as his team overcame St Johnstone 2-0 at Easter Road.

Goals either side of the break from Lewis Miller and Dylan Vente sealed a well deserved victory and lifted the Leith side into sixth in the cinch Premiership.

It was also a memorable day for Rory Whitaker as the Hibs right back became the club’s youngest player at 16 years and 44 days when he climbed off the bench in the second half.

Montgomery said: “The fans were amazing, they gave me a really good reception before the game.

“And the energy they created in the second half resulted in a lot of opportunities.

“We know the pace we have up front and teams are going to come and work hard against us and that’s what happened.

“But as the game got stretched we created a lot of opportunities on the counter attack.”

Montgomery insists Whittaker’s breakthrough illustrates that age will not be a barrier to first-team opportunities under his watch.

He added: “Today was an opportunity to show there’s a pathway into the first team and Rory more than deserved his chance.

“I saw him play against Rangers last week and was very impressed with him.

“And when he trained with the first team his attitude was spot on.

“He’s a local boy, he’s been in the academy a long time and there is no better feeling than giving a young lad like him his debut.”

Hibs created several half chances in the first half before Miller headed in a Joe Newell cross at the back post.

After Elie Youan wasted another good opportunity, Vente doubled Hibs’ lead with a finish from close range after being teed up by Adam Le Fondre.

St Johnstone remain rooted to the bottom of the Premiership and manager Steven MacLean was not happy with his team’s defending for both goals.

He said: “The goals we are conceding just now are poor. The first Hibs goal comes from a second phase set-play and someone just doesn’t do their job at the back post so it’s poor from us.

“We were well in the game, we were frustrating them and we could have done better. We had a lot of opportunities in the transition and it was just the final pass, that final ball or the final run which cost us.

“The second goal was also a very poor goal to lose as we had bodies around about it but we didn’t have enough pressure on the ball and they played a ball around the corner and we got done.”