Joey Barton hails Jack Hunt’s ‘huge impact’ on Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Joey Barton was impressed with summer signing Jack Hunt (Simon Galloway/PA)
Manager Joey Barton saluted Jack Hunt after he set Bristol Rovers on course for a thumping 4-1 win over Wigan with his first goal for the club.

Right-back Hunt later helped seal their biggest League One win of the season with a brilliant assist for John Marquis to round off victory, with Luke Thomas and Aaron Collins also on target.

“Jack was first-class for us today but he has been since he first arrived in August,” Barton said.

“Jack’s performance epitomised his attitude and application since he joined us in the off-season.

“That was there for all to see today and we were miles the better side against a very good team.

“We’re seeing the benefits of the way he looked after himself despite being out of contract after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

“That was testament to his professionalism and by keeping himself in great shape by ticking over with Harrogate, it means he’s had a tremendous impact since he came to Rovers.

“His performance today was probably his best in a quarters shirt but also he’s setting himself a really high bar and I think we’ve still got a spell of finding out about Jack.

“He’s had a fantastic career and was in and around the Premier League with Crystal Palace but he’s worked really hard and he’s humble so he’s had a huge impact on our team and our culture.”

Thomas put Rovers ahead on 13 minutes with a stylish left-footed finish only for Charlie Wyke to equalise five minutes later with a tap-in.

But when Hunt put Rovers back in command with a smart finish on 26 minutes they never looked back.

Collins scored for the second successive time on League One duty eight minutes after the break when he smashed a shot past past keeper Sam Tickle before Marquis nodded in Hunt’s cross.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney, whose club are still struggling in the relegation zone, added: “I was really disappointed with the first half and we were lucky to go in 2-1 down.

“I say that because we were nowhere near it in terms of real desire without the ball.

“And I have to eradicate that because we have to play every single game as if it means the world to us.

“We could have defended better and but they were better than us in terms of how much they wanted to compete.

“It’s sore when that happens but we’re a young side – but I don’t want to see a team play like we did in the first half. As long as we sprint and work hard I won’t complain.

“Sam Tickle made a mistake (for Hunt’s goal) but that’s football and the first half was the bigger disappointment.”