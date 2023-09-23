Sutton boss delighted to see a ‘Matt Gray side’ in draw with MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sutton boss delighted to see a ‘Matt Gray side’ in draw with MK Dons

By Press Association
Matt Gray applauded Sutton to going back to what had previously brought them successful (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Matt Gray applauded Sutton to going back to what had previously brought them successful (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Matt Gray was delighted to see a “Matt Gray side” in Sutton’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons.

The U’s ended a dismal run of seven successive Sky Bet League Two defeats with the point picked up at Gander Green Lane.

Omar Sowunmi’s powerful header opened the scoring before Alex Gilbey’s low strike secured the Dons a share of the spoils.

“The most important thing was the performance and seeing a Matt Gray team again and we did that,” admitted Gray.

“It’s been a disappointing number of games and weeks where we haven’t looked like that.

“How we’ve been really successful in the past four years is by being hard to beat and we haven’t been like that in recent weeks.

“We need to be solid and really well organised and we were like that today.

“It was an outstanding first-half performance and they scored a goal out of nothing early in the second half.

“The important thing was being strong a solid and we did just that. We’re very pleased with a lot of the performances and us as a team.

“We were excellent. The longer the first half went on I wanted us to convert that pressure and we did that by getting the goal from a set-piece. It was a great delivery and a superb header.”

Graham Alexander was left with a sour taste in his mouth after being forced to settle with a point.

He said: “We’re disappointed with a point, but more disappointed with how we approached the first half.

“We didn’t drop enough in the first half. We weren’t as committed as we were in previous games.

“I was trying to see how the game panned out and they scored from a set-piece, which we knew they would be a danger from.

“I thought second half we passed the ball with a purpose and commitment and deservedly got back into the game.

“We should have taken advantage to get another goal. But you’re wary that you have to defend against Sutton and the balls they put into the box. We had to manage both sides of the game.

“I thought we got dragged into a game that didn’t suit us and we need to learn from that.

“What we see Monday to Friday are players who run with purpose and train hard and commit. We do it in spells of games, but not in a full performance.”