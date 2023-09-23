Derek Adams hails 10-man Morecambe’s character after holding Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derek Adams hails 10-man Morecambe’s character after holding Swindon

By Press Association
Morecambe manager Derek Adams. (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe manager Derek Adams. (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was full of praise for his young side as they picked up a battling point in a 2-2 draw with unbeaten Swindon despite being down to 10 men for much of the second half.

The Shrimps had experienced midfielder Yann Songo’o sent off on 55 minutes after he picked up two yellow cards in quick succession but battled to the end.

Substitute Ethan Walker earned his side a point with a goal 10 minutes from time, with Jake Taylor having equalised in the first half.

Adams said: “The character of the team was magnificent. To get the goal back with just 10 men was fantastic. We scored a brilliant goal and we could have gone on to win the game.

“We have a young side who are terrific to watch because they give their all for this club. They are doing everything they can for this club and we have competed really well against a team who have done exceptionally well.”

Adams was not happy though with the penalty that led to Swindon’s second of the game, saying:  “The referee has made a huge error.

“The challenge was outside the box but he got no help from his assistants and that has cost us a penalty and a goal in a game that we were well on top in.”

Swindon boss Mike Flynn was left frustrated after his team twice took the lead through Dan Kemp and a Charlie Austin penalty.

“It was definitely two points dropped and if we had taken our chances we would have won the game,” said Flynn.

“You have to give Morecambe credit because they kept going and going but we have to be disappointed with the goals we conceded because we had complete control of the game.

“At 2-1 up we got into some good positions and missed a couple of chances but we took our foot off the gas after about 70 minutes and that wasn’t the time to do it.

“Some of the football we played in the first half was a joy to watch and I am frustrated. We are still unbeaten but we should have had three points today.”