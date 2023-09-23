Derek Adams hails 10-man Morecambe’s character after holding Swindon

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was full of praise for his young side as they picked up a battling point in a 2-2 draw with unbeaten Swindon despite being down to 10 men for much of the second half.

The Shrimps had experienced midfielder Yann Songo’o sent off on 55 minutes after he picked up two yellow cards in quick succession but battled to the end.

Substitute Ethan Walker earned his side a point with a goal 10 minutes from time, with Jake Taylor having equalised in the first half.

Adams said: “The character of the team was magnificent. To get the goal back with just 10 men was fantastic. We scored a brilliant goal and we could have gone on to win the game.

“We have a young side who are terrific to watch because they give their all for this club. They are doing everything they can for this club and we have competed really well against a team who have done exceptionally well.”

Adams was not happy though with the penalty that led to Swindon’s second of the game, saying: “The referee has made a huge error.

“The challenge was outside the box but he got no help from his assistants and that has cost us a penalty and a goal in a game that we were well on top in.”

Swindon boss Mike Flynn was left frustrated after his team twice took the lead through Dan Kemp and a Charlie Austin penalty.

“It was definitely two points dropped and if we had taken our chances we would have won the game,” said Flynn.

“You have to give Morecambe credit because they kept going and going but we have to be disappointed with the goals we conceded because we had complete control of the game.

“At 2-1 up we got into some good positions and missed a couple of chances but we took our foot off the gas after about 70 minutes and that wasn’t the time to do it.

“Some of the football we played in the first half was a joy to watch and I am frustrated. We are still unbeaten but we should have had three points today.”