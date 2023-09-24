Son Heung-min at the double as Tottenham hold Arsenal in north London derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son Heung-min at the double as Tottenham hold Arsenal in north London derby

By Press Association
Son Heung-min celebrates after drawing Tottenham level for a second time at Arsenal (David Cliff/AP)
Son Heung-min celebrates after drawing Tottenham level for a second time at Arsenal (David Cliff/AP)

Son Heung-min scored two equalisers as Tottenham held north London derby rivals Arsenal 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Son drew Spurs level for the first time with a strike just prior to the interval, cancelling out a 26th-minute own goal by Cristian Romero, who deflected in Bukayo Saka’s shot.

There was then further frustration for Romero nine minutes after the break as, following a VAR check, the Argentina defender was deemed guilty of a handball and Saka converted the resulting penalty.

But within seconds things were all square once again, Jorginho losing possession to James Maddison and the England man, as he had in the first half, teeing up Son to finish.

The result leaves Tottenham and Arsenal fourth and fifth respectively in the Premier League table, both four points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool moved up to second, two points behind City, following a 3-1 home victory over West Ham.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front with a 16th-minute penalty and after Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header late in the first half, Darwin Nunez restored Liverpool’s advantage with a brilliant volley on the hour mark before substitute Diogo Jota wrapped things up late on.

Brighton are a point further back in third after coming from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

After Dominic Solanke gave the visitors the lead in the 25th minute, the subsequent turnaround saw Milos Kerkez score an own goal in first-half stoppage time and Kaoru Mitoma, having come on at the interval, add a brace, making it 2-1 in the opening minute of the second half before heading his second after 77 minutes.

Chelsea endured more misery as they were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Aston Villa.

The Blues, who have won only once in the league this season, were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Malo Gusto was sent off, and Ollie Watkins then notched what proved the winner for Villa in the 73rd.

While the midlands outfit are sixth, Chelsea languish in 14th place with five points and three losses from six games as Mauricio Pochettino’s tough start in charge of the Londoners continues.