Son Heung-min at the double as Tottenham hold Arsenal in north London derby

Son Heung-min scored two equalisers as Tottenham held north London derby rivals Arsenal 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Son drew Spurs level for the first time with a strike just prior to the interval, cancelling out a 26th-minute own goal by Cristian Romero, who deflected in Bukayo Saka’s shot.

There was then further frustration for Romero nine minutes after the break as, following a VAR check, the Argentina defender was deemed guilty of a handball and Saka converted the resulting penalty.

But within seconds things were all square once again, Jorginho losing possession to James Maddison and the England man, as he had in the first half, teeing up Son to finish.

The result leaves Tottenham and Arsenal fourth and fifth respectively in the Premier League table, both four points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool moved up to second, two points behind City, following a 3-1 home victory over West Ham.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front with a 16th-minute penalty and after Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header late in the first half, Darwin Nunez restored Liverpool’s advantage with a brilliant volley on the hour mark before substitute Diogo Jota wrapped things up late on.

Brighton are a point further back in third after coming from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

After Dominic Solanke gave the visitors the lead in the 25th minute, the subsequent turnaround saw Milos Kerkez score an own goal in first-half stoppage time and Kaoru Mitoma, having come on at the interval, add a brace, making it 2-1 in the opening minute of the second half before heading his second after 77 minutes.

Chelsea endured more misery as they were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Aston Villa.

The Blues, who have won only once in the league this season, were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Malo Gusto was sent off, and Ollie Watkins then notched what proved the winner for Villa in the 73rd.

While the midlands outfit are sixth, Chelsea languish in 14th place with five points and three losses from six games as Mauricio Pochettino’s tough start in charge of the Londoners continues.