Sheffield United and Newcastle pay tributes to Maddy Cusack

By Press Association
The Blades entered the pitch wearing shirts with Maddy Cusack’s name and number on the back (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Blades entered the pitch wearing shirts with Maddy Cusack’s name and number on the back (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sheffield United paid a poignant tribute to Maddy Cusack ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

The 27-year-old, who was the longest-serving player in the Blades’ women’s side and also worked in the club’s commercial department, died earlier this week.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom said on Friday that the club were “suffering” following the tragic news and they paid a fitting tribute ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game at Bramall Lane.

The Blades, who worked with Cusack’s family over how they could commemorate her, redesigned their matchday programme to put a picture of their midfielder on the front and the flag at Bramall Lane flew at half-mast.

There was a eulogy read out, accompanied by a video tribute on the big screen, before kick-off, with United great Tony Currie and women’s captain Sophie Barker accompanying Cusack’s mum and sister when laying a wreath on the centre circle.

Sheffield United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Bramall Lane
The flag at Bramall Lane flew at half-mast (Martin Rickett/PA)

United entered the pitch wearing shirts with Cusack’s name and number eight on the back and also wore black armbands, while club staff were dressed in black ties.

There was a minute’s silence before kick-off, impeccably observed by all four sides of the ground, while Newcastle chief executive Amanda Staveley also laid flowers outside the stadium before the game.

In the eighth minute fans stood for a minute’s applause to remember Cusack.