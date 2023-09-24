Barry Robson says Aberdeen won’t get carried away with first league win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson says Aberdeen won’t get carried away with first league win

By Press Association
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson saw his side claim their first league win of the season (PA Wire via DPA)
Relieved Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes his side finally got the reward they deserved for their hard work after picking up a first cinch Premiership victory of the season against Ross County – but insisted they will not get carried away with the win.

The Dons got their league campaign up and running in some style with a Bojan Miovski double and goals from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Jamie McGrath giving them a convincing 4-0 victory, although one which perhaps flattered the hosts.

However, it is the result that mattered most to Robson ahead of the sides meeting again, this time on Viaplay Cup duty, in midweek.

The Dons boss, whose side had lost their previous four matches including a 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, said: “I think we performed to a really high level. We looked really quick and aggressive at times, and scored goals at the right times.

“We’ve performed the way we want to perform and that was the pleasing thing today. We’ve played really well in a few games and with the European thing, I think we’ve learned how to deal with that.

“It’s hard to fight on all fronts, and that’s what we’re doing at the moment. We’ve got to stay in touch in the league, and we’re looking to stay in the Viaplay Cup, and compete in Europe.

“We won’t get carried away – lets just get our heads down and go and perform.”

Aberdeen were forced into an early change when James McGarry went off injured to be replaced by Jonny Hayes, who then also needed lengthy treatment after a late challenge from James Brown, but the hosts took the lead in the 22nd minute through Miovski.

Duk then doubled the advantage just before half-time and the Dons quickly killed off any County hopes of a second-half fightback when they netted twice in the opening seven minutes after the restart through McGrath and Miovski.

County boss Malky Mackay was clearly disappointed with the outcome, pointing to individual errors making his side authors of their own demise.

He said: “I thought we actually started the first 15 minutes reasonably well. It seemed to be the injuries for Aberdeen that changed the momentum a wee bit.

“There’s no real blame attached to the first goal, but the first 20 minutes of the second half we didn’t do ourselves any justice and Aberdeen deserved everything they’ve got.

“It’s about us going back in tomorrow morning – there’s glaring mistakes for most of the goals. It’s a Viaplay Cup quarter-final on Wednesday with the reward of going to Hampden. If there’s any disappointment it’ll be dealt with tonight. Tomorrow we’ll debrief that, and then the focus switches to Wednesday.”