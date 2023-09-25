The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Wales celebrated a remarkable win over Australia in the Rugby World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wales celebrated a remarkable win over Australia in the Rugby World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wales charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia while Ireland scored a statement win over reigning champions South Africa.

In the Premier League, Newcastle put eight past woeful Sheffield United, while Manchester United won at Burnley to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup but there was a painful defeat for heavyweight Joe Joyce at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Wales v Australia – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – OL Stadium
Jac Morgan (left) and Nick Tompkins celebrated a superb 40-6 win for Wales over hapless Australia in the Rugby World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wales v Australia – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – OL Stadium
Dejected Australian players are facing up to Rugby World Cup elimination (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Solheim Cup 2023 – Day Three – Finca Cortesin
Captain Suzann Pettersen lifted the trophy after Europe retained the Solheim Cup with a 14-14 draw with the United States in Spain (John Walton/PA)
South Africa v Ireland – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool B – Stade de France
Jack Crowley celebrated Ireland’s statement World Cup win over South Africa (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sheffield United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle’s seventh goal in their 8-0 win at Sheffield United (Martin Rickett/PA)
England v Chile – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool D – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Henry Arundell scored England’s ninth try in their Rugby World Cup win over Chile (David Davies/PA)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Cristian Romero conceded a penalty as the north London derby ended all-square (Nick Potts/PA)
Burnley v Manchester United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scotland v Tonga – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool B – Stade de Nice
Scotland kept their Rugby World Cup hopes alive with a bonus-point victory over Tonga (Adam Davy/PA)
Rangers v Motherwell – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers looked sluggish despite a 1-0 victory over Motherwell at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Japanese Grand Prix (Toru Hanai/AP)
Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce – OVO Arena Wembley
Joe Joyce was beaten by Zhilei Zhang in their WBO heavyweight fight at Wembley (Steven Paston/PA)
England v Ireland – Second Metro Bank ODI – Trent Bridge
England clinched victory over Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge (Tim Goode/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Alvaro Morata scored twice as Atletico won the Madrid derby (Manu Fernandez/AP)