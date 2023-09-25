Axed Jason Roy urged to remain positive with World Cup role still a possibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axed Jason Roy urged to remain positive with World Cup role still a possibility

By Press Association
Jason Roy has been told to keep his chin up (John Walton/PA)
England assistant Marcus Trescothick has urged Jason Roy to remain upbeat despite his World Cup axing, insisting the big-hitting opener could yet make an impression at the tournament.

Even though he was named in England’s provisional 15-man squad for the defence of their crown in India, starting in less than a fortnight, Roy made way for Harry Brook in a dramatic late change to the travelling party.

The decision invited speculation about Roy’s international future, which intensified after he rejected England’s approach to play in three ODIs against Ireland, although the 33-year-old has struggled with back spasms.

Harry Brook, pictured, was included in England's World Cup squad at Jason Roy's expense (Mike Egerton/PA)
Having been invited to be a non-travelling standby for the World Cup, Roy, so crucial to the side that won the trophy in 2019, has been told to keep his spirits up as injury could swing his fortunes.

“I’ve not spoken to Jason,” said Trescothick, an Ashes 2005-winning opening batter. “He’s surely disappointed but you’ve got to remain positive that he can still make an impact.

“Reserves have a big part in World Cups, you pick up one injury and someone comes in, they could come in and make a hell of a lot of runs.

“If he keeps himself fit and ready to go, should we need him to come out then we’ll make that call.”

Trescothick and the rest of the England coaching staff will oversee the final ODI against Ireland at Bristol on Tuesday before embarking to the subcontinent for the World Cup on Wednesday evening.

Will Jacks shone in England's win over Ireland at the weekend (Tim Goode/PA)
Will Jacks shone in England’s win over Ireland at the weekend (Tim Goode/PA)

England’s World Cup squad have been rested for this Metro Bank series, with a shadow side captained by Zak Crawley taking a 1-0 lead at Trent Bridge on Saturday – the first ODI having been abandoned – with Will Jacks one of the standout performers.

Jacks made a sparkling 94 off 88 balls in England’s 48-run win but the array of top-order options they have to choose from means he cannot take his place for granted.

“It was a good opportunity for him to play a longer innings and play a bit more,” Trescothick added.

“We know how much of a talent he is, it’s his opportunity – getting the chance to play is going to be the real challenge for him. It’s a good team, trying to break into it is tough.”