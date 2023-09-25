Stars are smiling at the start of the week – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association September 25 2023, 6.09pm Share Stars are smiling at the start of the week – Monday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6188921/stars-are-smiling-at-the-start-of-the-week-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 25. Football Former Bolton winger Ricardo Gardner spent his birthday posing in a tunnel with Usain Bolt. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) Tranmere interim boss Nigel Adkins kicked his week off with some Monday motivation. Good morning. Start again. What’s your 3 goals for the day ? #walkingsbrilliant #talkingsbrilliant #makethemostoftheday #smile pic.twitter.com/QNwTSKtjZq— Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) September 25, 2023 Joao Cancelo is loving life in Barcelona. 🥹❤️ Cancelo teaching his daughter the Barça Anthem📹 Ig: Danielalexmachado pic.twitter.com/c5AHkPyyVc— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 25, 2023 Golf It’s Ryder Cup week. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup USA (@rydercupusa) Waking up to a Ryder Cup week 🙌#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/MZIoXOu8fw— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 25, 2023 Europe celebrated retaining the Solheim Cup. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Maja Stark (@majastark1) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf) Cycling Chris Froome has some fun. Some cycling asmr for you. It’s a pleasure 😘 #asmr #bentley #factorbikes #cycling pic.twitter.com/gN5m4D1y0v— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) September 25, 2023