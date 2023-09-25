I got it wrong – Jermaine Jenas apologises after using abusive term towards ref

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I got it wrong – Jermaine Jenas apologises after using abusive term towards ref

By Press Association
Jermaine Jenas. pictured, has apologised for criticising north London derby referee Robert Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jermaine Jenas. pictured, has apologised for criticising north London derby referee Robert Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has apologised after branding referee Robert Jones a “complete s***house” during Sunday’s north London derby at Arsenal.

The 40-year-old, now a television pundit and presenter, took to social media during the thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium after the Gunners were awarded a controversial penalty, prompting a backlash from other users.

Responding to the criticism on Monday, Jenas wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I hold my hands up, I got it wrong yesterday.

“I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it’s an area I’ve been vocal in.

“My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA and to all match officials.”

Jenas’ initial post came after Jones had been advised by the Video Assistant Referee to take another look at an incident in which the ball had hit the arm of Spurs defender Cristian Romero from close range.

The referee had not initially awarded a penalty, but did so after the review and Bukayo Saka promptly dispatched the spot-kick to make it 2-1 to the home side, although Son Heung-min levelled almost immediately to ensure the game finished all square.

Jenas, who was part of the Football Association, Premier League and EFL’s Love Football, Protect the Game campaign ahead of the new season, wrote: “Complete sh**house off a referee! They’re all ruining the our game!”

The charity Ref Support UK accused Jenas of encouraging the abuse of match officials.

The organisation said on X: “This is a disgraceful tweet and you should be ashamed. Your tweet encourages online abuse of referees and considering your role on TV your employers need to give their head a wobble.

“Remember Anthony Taylor and his family were attacked at an airport because of antics such as yours.”