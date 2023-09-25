Darren Moore merrier for Huddersfield’s late goal and battling spirit

New Huddersfield boss Darren Moore was impressed by his side’s spirit after they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Coventry.

Michal Helik’s dramatic added-time qualiser cancelled out Yasin Ayari’s opener and ensured Moore’s managerial return did not end in a Sky Bet Championship defeat.

“It’s been an incredible few days getting into the club and working with the boys,” said Moore, who left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

“They have taken a lot of information on over the past couple of days. The fighting spirit was incredible and they got their just rewards and something out of the game at the end.

“I’m really pleased with the boys and their second-half performance. I’ve seen enough there and there’s enough quality in the team to get more out of the players and I’ll look forward to working with the boys over the next couple of weeks.

“Once we grew into the game we had to throw caution to the wind and change things up. I thought the boys did that themselves by the way they controlled large parts of the second half and gave themselves confidence.

“Come the end we had to go all out to try and get something out of the game and I’m pleased we fashioned a really good chance and took it.”

The 49-year-old continued: “I’m pleased for the travelling away support that they’ve gone back up north with something to get hold of – and hopefully (there are) encouraging signs from the team.

“I’m looking forward to my first home game in charge against Ipswich. I’m looking forward to being back in front of the home fans.”

Mark Robins was frustrated after seeing his side – play-off finalists last season – concede late for a third successive game.

It means they have dropped nine points from winning positions, the most in the Championship, this season.

Robins said: “It’s so frustrating but you have to dust yourselves down and get on with it.

“We could have won every game we’ve played in, but we’re sitting here talking about eight points in eight games. It will turn around, but it’s painful getting there.

“It [conceding late] can start to become a thing. It’s about taking control of those situations.

“I think if you let your heart rule your head at times because you know that’s been the case and you know we’re within touching distance of winning the game, the game can kick you in the teeth if you make mistakes.

“They had bodies and a weight of numbers in their favour, but we have to do better. The defending wasn’t good enough.

“You can’t get that momentum if you lose some of your players. It’s not an excuse. We’ve got a small squad with some key individuals out. It’s going to take some time.”