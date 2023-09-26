Sheffield United postpone Women’s Championship game after death of Maddy Cusack

Sheffield United’s FA Women’s Championship fixture against Crystal Palace, scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed following the death of Maddy Cusack.

The 27-year-old, who had made over 100 appearances and also worked for the club as a marketing executive, died last Wednesday.

United said on social media: “Our @BarclaysWC fixture at Crystal Palace, scheduled for Saturday 30th September, has been postponed.

Our @BarclaysWC fixture at Crystal Palace, scheduled for Saturday 30th September, has been postponed. The Blades asked for the game to be postponed following the recent devastating news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/dHXjoCL9fR — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 26, 2023

“The Blades asked for the game to be postponed following the recent devastating news of the passing of Maddy Cusack.

“A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Maddy Cusack’s family paid tribute before Saturday’s game against Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

The club paid tribute to Cusack before the men’s team’s Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday, with players wearing shirts bearing her name and number and a minute’s silence held in her honour.

In a statement of their own, Palace said: “The thoughts and condolences of everybody at the club are with Maddy’s friends, family, team-mates and colleagues.”