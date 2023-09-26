Umpire Sue Redfern makes history in County Championship match at Glamorgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Umpire Sue Redfern makes history in County Championship match at Glamorgan

By Press Association
Sue Redfern, right, made history when she joined Graham Lloyd in the middle for Glamorgan’s clash with Derbyshire (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sue Redfern, right, made history when she joined Graham Lloyd in the middle for Glamorgan’s clash with Derbyshire (Mike Egerton/PA)

Derbyshire dominated the first day’s play as umpire Sue Redfern made history in the LV= County Championship fixture at Glamorgan.

Redfern became the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales as she joined Graham Lloyd in the middle for the Division Two clash.

Luis Reece made an unbeaten 139 and it was Lloyd who confirmed the wickets of Harry Came and Brooke Guest as the visitors reached 308 for two.

Guest made 96 and put on 180 for the second wicket with Reece, who had captain Leus du Plooy for company on 22 not out at stumps.

Glamorgan used seven bowlers, each sending down at least 10 overs, on a frustrating day in the field. Zain-ul-Hassan and James Harris were the only two to get their names in the wickets column.

Came and Reece put on 80 for the first wicket in sunny conditions but on a green pitch, occupying the majority of the morning session.

They each got up and running with early boundaries off Timm van der Gugten before Reece dispatched Andy Gorvin’s first two deliveries to the fence.

The 50 partnership came up in 16 overs, Reece with 33 of those runs, and the scoring rate began to quicken in the ensuing overs.

But Came, on 32, reached away from his body to drive at Ul-Hassan’s first delivery and edged low to wicketkeeper Chris Cooke, who took a good diving catch.

Reece’s half-century came up from 74 balls when he punched Dan Douthwaite through the off side for his eighth four. Guest did likewise to Ul-Hassan to bring up Derbyshire’s hundred.

Guest drove and pulled Van der Gugten for two fours in three balls and hit eight boundaries on his way to an 85-ball half-century.

Reece swept a Kiran Carlson full toss to the rope to bring up the century partnership and the team’s 200 soon followed.

Redfern signalled the first six of the match as Reece skipped down to loft Carlson over long-on before the second, smashed down the ground by Guest off the same bowler, took Derbyshire to 250.

Harris removed Guest lbw one blow short of his century with a ball that appeared to keep slightly low. Guest faced 162 balls and hit 12 fours and a six.

Du Plooy was quickly into his stride with boundaries off Harris and Van der Gugten before fellow left-hander Reece brought up the 300 by working Harris into the leg side.

Reece faced 269 balls over the course of the day, with 16 fours and a six to his name and the partnership two short of a half-century at stumps.