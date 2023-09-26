Super sub Funso Ojo sends Port Vale into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Super sub Funso Ojo sends Port Vale into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Funso Ojo scored a superb winner for Port Vale (Mike Egerton/PA)
Funso Ojo scored a superb winner for Port Vale (Mike Egerton/PA)

Funso Ojo came off the bench to fire Port Vale into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2007 as they secured a 2-1 victory over Football League basement boys Sutton.

Matt Gray’s side had never won a match in the competition before this season, but their hopes of progressing were dashed by Ojo’s late 25-yard stunner at Vale Park.

Substitute Hisham Kasimu cancelled out Swansea loanee Josh Thomas’s opener before Ojo quashed any hope of penalties.

Dion Pereira went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half as he was denied by goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

Thomas’s pace completed a quick-fire counter four minutes into the second half as he left the visitors’ defence for dead before rifling home.

Aiden O’Brien’s effort hit the crossbar before falling gratefully into the arms of Ripley.

But Kasimu made no mistake as he latched onto a long ball to fire Sutton level with 20 minutes left.

Jack Rose produced a good save with his legs to keep out Alfie Devine, but Vale were not to be denied as Ojo, who had been on the pitch less than 90 seconds, rocketed home the winner seven minutes from time.