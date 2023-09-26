Alex Lowry sends Hearts to Hampden with last-gasp winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Lowry sends Hearts to Hampden with last-gasp winner

By Press Association
Hearts grabbed a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hearts grabbed a late winner (Richard Sellers/PA)

Substitute Alex Lowry struck two minutes into injury time to send Hearts into the Viaplay Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win away to Kilmarnock.

Steven Naismith’s men had forged in front through Jorge Grant’s first-half strike only to be pegged back by Brad Lyons’ equaliser.

With extra time looming, Lowry – who had been on the pitch for less than two minutes – took a pass from Liam Boyce before rolling his shot into the far corner of the net.

It was the on-loan Rangers forward’s first goal for Hearts since arriving at Tynecastle on loan last month and will ease some of the pressure that had been mounting on Naismith.

Kilmarnock had made just one change from the side that drew with Dundee at the weekend with David Watson coming in for Marley Watkins, the match winner against Celtic in the previous round.

There were three changes from the Hearts team beaten by St Mirren. In came Grant, Toby Sibbick and Alan Forrest, replacing Nathaniel Atkinson, Boyce and Beni Baningime.

The Tynecastle side came into the tie on a run of just one win from six games and the travelling support made their feelings knows as they unfurled a banner before kick-off that read, “funded by fans, ran by clowns, we deserve better”.

It was Hearts who had the first chance but a drive from Lawrence Shankland drifted well wide of goal.

At the other end Matty Kennedy’s mazy run carried him into the box only for Zander Clark to make a strong save to keep out his shot.

Five minutes before half-time, Hearts were ahead. Kyle Rowles carried the ball forward before feeding Shankland. The Hearts captain laid it off for Grant whose first-time finish found the bottom corner.

Kilmarnock replied with a Kyle Magennis volley that sailed off target, with the same player then coming even closer with a good chance early in the second half.

Hearts almost doubled their lead when Stephen Kingsley’s inventive effort struck the crossbar. The impressive Magennis then teed up Kyle Vassell at the other end and the striker’s driven effort was well pushed away by Clark.

The home side, though, would not be denied after 67 minutes. Vassell found Kennedy wide on the left and the winger’s trickery fooled Sibbick to earn himself a bit of space. The former Aberdeen man then weighted the perfect cross for Lyons to head home.

The home side looked the ones most likely to win it within the regulation 90 minutes but instead it was Hearts who will be heading to Hampden after Lowry’s dramatic late intervention.