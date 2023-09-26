Dorking impress in win at Ebbsfleet By Press Association September 26 2023, 10.00pm Share Dorking impress in win at Ebbsfleet Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6194042/dorking-impress-in-win-at-ebbsfleet/ Copy Link Harry Ottaway’s goal gave Dorking victory at Ebbsfleet (Andrew Matthews/PA) Harry Ottaway’s 59th-minute header earned Dorking a 1-0 National League win over Ebbsfleet at the Kuflink Stadium. Ottaway met a neat flick from Jason Prior to grab the decisive goal and extend the home side’s poor current run to five games without a win. Ebbsfleet enjoyed the better of the opening period and both Ousseynou Cisse and Toby Edser went close to putting their side ahead. They were punished by Ottaway’s effort but briefly thought they had snatched a point late on when Shaq Coulthirst fired home only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.