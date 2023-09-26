Sam Bowen earns overdue win for Wealdstone

Sam Bowen’s fine strike proved to be the difference as Wealdstone beat Woking in the Vanarama National League.

The hosts had won just one of their previous seven games before Bowen struck from the edge of the box to seal a 1-0 victory.

Bowen’s goal came just after the 15-minute mark and he almost repeated the feat five minutes later but this time shot wide.

Goalkeeper Jed Ward made a number of crucial saves to keep Woking at bay as the home side secured the points.