‘We gifted them two goals’ says Millie Bright after England lose to Netherlands

By Press Association
Millie Bright was critical of England’s performance after the 2-1 loss to the Netherlands (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Skipper Millie Bright said England “gifted” the Netherlands their goals and were “not ruthless enough” after the Lionesses were beaten 2-1 in Utrecht in their second Nations League group game.

The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute when Georgia Stanway was closed down near her own box, the ball went to Danielle van de Donk and she teed up a Lieke Martens finish, which it appeared would have been ruled out for offside if VAR had been in operation.

After Alessia Russo’s 64th-minute equaliser, England were then punished after losing possession again in the 90th minute as Alex Greenwood gave the ball away and Martens fed substitute Renate Jansen, who rifled past Mary Earps.

Bright told ITV: “I think there were some really good parts of the game where we really dominated.

“I thought they were ruthless when they had their opportunities, and to be honest we gifted them two goals, which is really disappointing on our behalf.

“I think when you concede in that manner, that’s the most disappointing thing, especially when games like this really matter.

“They had probably less chances but were really, really clinical in those. We had a couple but were not ruthless enough in that area.”

Having threatened little for much of the first half, England went close to levelling in the 41st minute, Rachel Daly volleying against a post, and Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze then saw efforts saved by Daphne van Domselaar, before Linda Beerensteyn struck the bar for the home side.

Van Domselaar subsequently made an excellent save to deny Hemp early in the second half before Russo’s leveller and Jansen’s decisive late impact as the battle between England boss Sarina Wiegman’s current and former employers – both of whom she has guided to Euros glory and a World Cup final – proved an unhappy occasion for the 53-year-old Dutchwoman.

Wiegman afterwards expressed frustration at the opener, replays of which suggested Van de Donk had been in an offside position.

The manager described it as “obviously offside” as she voiced her disappointment at what is only the third loss of her 41-game England tenure.

Wiegman told ITV: “(It is) absolutely a tough one to take and a very, very unnecessary one.

“The first half they were the better team. I think second half we totally dominated the game, and of course we scored one goal – but before that we got lots of huge opportunities too. And it’s just one moment that we don’t manage the game and in the counter-attack they score for 2-1. That’s very, very disappointing.

England manager Sarina Wiegman (Will Matthews/PA)
“I also think – that’s disappointing too – when they scored their first goal, we didn’t do well, we didn’t play well, but it’s so obviously offside. That needs to be seen.

“I think the standards of the game are getting higher and higher, so (having VAR) would absolutely help. It’s just a little bit disappointing.”

The result leaves both England and Andries Jonker’s Netherlands on three points in Group A1. Belgium, who England face twice in October in their next group games, lead the pool with four points after drawing 1-1 with Scotland, who have one.

Wiegman’s side, 2-1 victors over Scotland in their opener last Friday, are attempting to secure a Paris 2024 Olympics qualification spot via this competition, and need to finish top of their group to have a chance to do so.

Bright said: “It’s still all to play for. We have to rest, recover, go again – (and) reflect. These opponents are getting better and better, and we have to reflect, evolve, get better as a team, develop.”