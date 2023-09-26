Michael Carrick feels Middlesbrough starting to ‘click’ after back-to-back wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Carrick feels Middlesbrough starting to ‘click’ after back-to-back wins

By Press Association
Michael Carrick’s side reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Michael Carrick feels Middlesbrough are starting to finally find their form as they progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Bradford.

Boro, who only won for the first time in the Championship this season at the weekend, made seven changes from that victory over Southampton but started brightly and went in front through Emmanuel Latte-Lath.

Morgan Rogers’ close-range finish in the second half sealed the visitors’ spot in the next round and Carrick reckons his side are beginning to click.

He said: “The players’ approach to the game, their attitude to the game was right from the very start.

“I was really pleased, thought everyone looked really comfortable, did their jobs and looked dangerous.

“It was a good game for us, the atmosphere was good and the game certainly means a lot for the supporters. It is starting to come, I can see that clicking a bit.

“We controlled a lot of the game, dominated a lot of it, we kept them out of the box for the majority and thought we looked like a really good team.”

Carrick underlined the importance of building some momentum after making it back-to-back victories.

He added: “We backed it up, the habit of winning games and getting on a run is important for us.

“I think the level of performance was important for us, we felt that way on Saturday, so it was building on that a little bit but again.

“It’s not come as a surprise. We could see it coming, what the boys were doing day in and day out and felt we weren’t quite getting what we deserved, so tonight was a good sign for us moving forward.”

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was content to switch his full focus to the league as they focus on getting promotion from League Two.

He said: “Not the result we were looking for, but the cup is not a priority for us this year.

“We have done better than we have in recent years and we’ll take that, but the priority for us is the league and getting out of it.

“The second goal did not allow us the opportunity to win the game, so at that point it was about looking after players who are important for us and our league form.

“We’ve been able to protect a few players that are vitally important for us so we move on to the league.”